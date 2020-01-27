Devonte Patterson finished with 19 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (10-10, 6-1). Gerard Andrus had 15 points, Jonathan Jackson added 13 and Lenell Henry contributed 10.
Caleb Hunter scored 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-18, 1-6). Michael Green added 19 points and Torico Simmons added another 18.
Prairie View A&M is at Alabama A&M Saturday. Mississippi Valley State hosts Jackson State Saturday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.