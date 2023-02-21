The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Prairie View A&M edges Mississippi Valley State 67-65

By
February 21, 2023 at 1:06 a.m. EST

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Braden Bell scored 17 points, Hegel Augustin added a double-double and Prairie View A&M held off Mississippi Valley State 67-65 on Monday night.

Bell also grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers (11-17, 7-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Augustin scored 14 points and snagged 10 rebounds, adding three blocks. William Douglas scored 14.

Tyronn Mosley finished with 19 points to top the Delta Devils (4-25, 3-12). Rayquan Brown added 17 points and six rebounds. Alvin Stredic Jr. pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Prairie View A&M visits Alcorn State, while Mississippi Valley State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

