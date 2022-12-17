Prairie View A&M faces Montana

Montana Grizzlies (5-5) vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6)
The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. Montana is the best team in the Big Sky giving up just 66.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Prairie View A&M.
Josh Bannan is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 11.6 points for Montana.
