Prairie View A&M faces Montana

Montana Grizzlies (5-5) vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) Houston; Saturday, 12:50 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -6.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies and the Prairie View A&M Panthers play at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas. The Panthers have a 4-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Prairie View A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 70.7 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. Montana is the best team in the Big Sky giving up just 66.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Prairie View A&M.

Josh Bannan is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 11.6 points for Montana.

