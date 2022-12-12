Prairie View A&M faces UIC, aims to stop 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at UIC Flames (6-4, 0-2 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory against UIC. The Flames are 2-2 on their home court. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Toby Okani paces the Flames with 8.4 boards.

The Panthers have gone 1-5 away from home. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Yahuza Rasas averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for UIC.

William Douglas is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.9 points for Prairie View A&M.

