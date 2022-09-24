Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15 on Saturday.

Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. His 16-yard scoring run put the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on the board first. Later, his 2-yard run with 5:59 before halftime made it 14-6.