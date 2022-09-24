Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15 on Saturday.
Ahmad Antoine ran for 66 yards on 12 carries for the Panthers.
Dematrius Davis threw for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Hornets (2-2, 2-0). Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries for Alabama State.
___
