The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won their third straight in the series over the Tigers (0-2, 0-2) for the first time since 2011-13.
Prairie View A&M led 10-0 at halftime and Johnson’s 60-yard TD catch from Trazon Connely in the third quarter made it 17-3.
Grambling State’s Elijah Walker cut the deficit with a 1-yard TD keeper in the final minute of the third quarter and converted a fourth-and-short at the Panthers 11 with less than four minutes to go. But the Tigers faced another fourth down with 5 yards to go, and Prairie View’s Storey Jackson sacked Walker with 3:06 left in the game.
