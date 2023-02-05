Prairie View A&M hosts Florida A&M after Meren's 20-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-16, 3-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-15, 4-6 SWAC)
The Rattlers have gone 3-7 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.
The Panthers and Rattlers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is averaging 13.1 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.
Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.
Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.