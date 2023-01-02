Prairie View A&M Panthers face the Grambling Tigers on 7-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (7-5) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-9) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -1.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M looks to stop its seven-game skid when the Panthers take on Grambling. The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M gives up 74.4 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-4 in road games. Grambling ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 32.0% from downtown. William Reynolds leads the Tigers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hegel Augustin is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. William Douglas is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Carte’Are Gordon is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

