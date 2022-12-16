Prairie View A&M Panthers face the Montana Grizzlies

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana Grizzlies (5-5) vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) Houston; Saturday, 12:50 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Prairie View A&M Panthers take on the Montana Grizzlies at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas. The Panthers are 4-6 in non-conference play. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Yahuza Rasas paces the Panthers with 6.5 boards.

The Grizzlies are 5-5 in non-conference play. Montana has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 34.4% for Prairie View A&M.

Aanen Moody averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Bannan is averaging 14.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

