Prairie View A&M takes on Mississippi Valley State after Douglas' 31-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-24, 3-11 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-17, 6-8 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after William Douglas scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 82-71 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Panthers are 7-3 in home games. Prairie View A&M ranks second in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Yahuza Rasas leads the Panthers with 6.6 boards.

The Delta Devils are 3-11 in conference matchups. Mississippi Valley State allows 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is averaging 13.9 points for the Panthers. Rasas is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Terry Collins is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

