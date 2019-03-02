NORMAL, Ala. — Gary Blackston had 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Prairie View A&M to a 72-65 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Gerard Andrus added 16 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (16-12, 14-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who won for the fifth straight time. Darius Williams scored 15 off the bench.

Andre Kennedy matched his season high with 26 points for the Bulldogs (5-24, 4-11), who lost their fifth straight.

Prairie View A&M swept the season series with Alabama A&M.

The Panthers play at Alabama State on Monday. The Bulldogs host Texas Southern on Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.