Prairie View A&M visits Texas A&M after Coleman's 24-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) College Station, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Henry Coleman III scored 24 points in Texas A&M’s 64-52 victory against the Northwestern State Demons. The Aggies are 5-1 on their home court. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC with 14.0 assists per game led by Wade Taylor IV averaging 3.7.

The Panthers are 1-7 in road games. Prairie View A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrece Radford is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

William Douglas is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 12.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

