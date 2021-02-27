Jalen Johnson had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-6, 4-6), who have now lost four straight games. Garrett Hicks added 16 points and six rebounds. Dailin Smith grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Prairie View defeated Alabama A&M 79-57 on Jan. 30.
