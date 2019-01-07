ALCORN, Miss. — Darius Williams scored 20 points, Devonte Patterson added 15 and Prairie View A&M beat Alcorn State 57-54 Monday night.

Khari Jabriel Allen’s 3-pointer with 2:02 left brought the Braves to within 54-52, and with 17 seconds left, Troymain Crosby’s jump shot reduced it to 55-54. But Dennis Johnson missed a short attempt with four seconds left and Patterson made 1 of 2 free throws for the final margin.

The Panthers built a 22-10 lead with 9:17 left before halftime when Alcorn State proceeded to outscore the Panthers 24-16 over the remainder of the half to get with four.

Neither team helped its cause from the foul line as Prairie View (4-11, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) finished 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) and Alcorn State 11 of 18 (61.1).

Reginal Johnson led Alcorn State (4-10, 0-2) with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Maurice Howard scored 10 with five rebounds and four assists.

