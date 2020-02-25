Caleb Hunter scored 16 points and Michael Green had 12 for the Delta Devils (2-25, 2-13), who have lost four straight. Torico Simmons had 11 points and Jordan Lyons had 10.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Prairie View defeated Mississippi Valley State 102-83 on Jan. 27. Prairie View plays Alabama State at home on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State takes on Jackson State on the road on Saturday.
