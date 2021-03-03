SENIOR STUDS: Prairie View’s Cam Mack, Jawaun Daniels and Lenell Henry have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Panthers have scored 72.9 points per game and allowed 58 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 61 points scored and 74.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jayden Saddler has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Southern field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Prairie View has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 59.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaguars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Prairie View has an assist on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Southern has assists on 53 of 83 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.6 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. The Southern offense has turned the ball over on 21.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).

