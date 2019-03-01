Prairie View (15-12, 13-1) vs. Alabama A&M (5-23, 4-10)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its fifth straight conference win against Alabama A&M. Prairie View’s last SWAC loss came against the Texas Southern Tigers 95-90 on Feb. 9. Alabama A&M has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

STEPPING UP: Alabama A&M’s Andre Kennedy has averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while Brandon Miller has put up 6.5 points and 4.1 assists. For the Panthers, Gary Blackston has averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Devonte Patterson has put up 12 points and 4.5 rebounds.

GIFTED GARY: Blackston has connected on 34.3 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: Alabama A&M is 0-19 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Prairie View is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M has an assist on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Prairie View has assists on 41 of 65 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers sixth among Division I teams. The Alabama A&M offense has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 331st, nationally).

