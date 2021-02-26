SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Alabama A&M’s Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 12.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Panthers, Cam Mack has averaged 12.3 points, 7.6 assists and 2.8 steals while Jawaun Daniels has put up 13.4 points and six rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Panthers have scored 75.2 points per game and allowed 57.4 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 63.4 points scored and 74.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mack has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 45 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Alabama A&M is 5-0 when scoring at least 68 points and 1-5 when falling shy of that total. Prairie View is 8-0 when it puts up 71 or more points and 2-4 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers third among Division I teams. Alabama A&M has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 273rd, nationally).

