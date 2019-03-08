Alcorn State (10-19, 6-11) vs. Prairie View (18-12, 16-1)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Alcorn State. In its last five wins against the Braves, Prairie View has won by an average of 9 points. Alcorn State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2017, a 66-55 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Gary Blackston has averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Devonte Patterson is also a key contributor, producing 12 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Maurice Howard, who is averaging 13.6 points.

MIGHTY MAURICE: Howard has connected on 40.4 percent of the 223 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Alcorn State is 0-15 when it allows at least 71 points and 10-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has dropped its last 15 road games, scoring 55.5 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. Prairie View has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 70.9 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. The Alcorn State offense has turned the ball over on 23 percent of its possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

