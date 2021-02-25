Prairie View posted a season-high 25 assists.
Terry Collins had 16 points for the Delta Devils (1-19, 1-11). Caleb Hunter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Alex Perry had six rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Prairie View defeated Mississippi Valley State 77-31 on Jan. 23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.