Prajzner sparks Notre Dame to 6-4 win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. — Zack Prajzner hit a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and drove in the go-ahead run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to help Notre Dame rally for a 6-4 victory over No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern on Saturday in the Statesboro Regional.

Notre Dame (37-14) advances to Sunday’s title game against the winner of an elimination game between Georgia Southern (41-19) and Texas Tech on Sunday morning. A loss by the Fighting Irish would force a finale on Monday.

Georgia Southern took a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth on a RBI single by Sam Blancato and a two-run single by Kyler Hultgren. Prajzner answered with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning to knot the score at 4-apiece.

Carter Putz drew a one-out walk off Eagles reliever Jay Thompson (7-4) to begin the Irish rally in the seventh and took second base on a single by Jack Zyska. David LaManna flied out to center field before Jack Brannigan’s infield single loaded the bases.

Jaylen Paden replaced Thompson and hit Prajzner with a 2-2 pitch to force in the go-ahead run. Notre Dame added an insurance when Paden plunked Jack Penney before striking out Nick Juaire to end the inning.

Matt Bedford got the final out of the seventh to win his first career decision for Notre Dame. Jack Findlay struck out four in two perfect innings to notch his first save.

