Pratt scores 3 TDs, leads Tulane past East Carolina, 24-9

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third while Tulane held East Carolina scoreless in the second half en route to a 24-9 victory on Saturday.
Pratt found Tyrick James with a three-yard scoring pass to start the second quarter and wedged in from a yard out to take a 14-9 lead at the break. He launched a 44-yard touchdown pass to Deuce Watts, who reached up to snare the ball over a Pirate defender at the 6 and bounced into the end zone with the ball held high.
The win was the second straight for the Green Wave (5-1, 2-0).
