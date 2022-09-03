Pratt, Spears spark Tulane to 42-10 romp over UMass

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Tyjae Spears had three scoring runs in the first half and Tulane cruised to a 42-10 victory over Massachusetts in a season opener on Saturday.
Pratt scored on a 20-yard run before connecting with Duece Watts for a 31-yard score and Lawrence Keys III for a 2-yarder in the third quarter.
Pratt completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards and ran for 55 more on seven carries.
Gino Campiotti scored on a 4-yard run for the Minutemen.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF