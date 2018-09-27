CLINTON, S.C. — DaShawn Davis had nine catches for 78 yards and a touchdown and Presbyterian beat NAIA Lindsey Wilson 10-0 on Thursday night.

The game was scheduled after Presbyterian’s contest against Stetson was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.

Davis broke two tackles to score from 7 yards out on fourth down, capping a 13-play, 89-yard drive with 14:45 left in the fourth quarter. Lindsey Wilson replied with a 10-play drive but it ended on Reggie Brown’s interception in the end zone.

John Walker threw for 155 yards and one touchdown for Presbyterian (2-1). Jarius Jeter rushed for 94 yards and Zola Davis added 87.

Cameron Dukes threw for 139 yards and one interception for Lindsey Wilson. The Blue Raiders had six first downs and 101 total yards in the first half.

There was a lightning delay with 14:49 to go in the second quarter that lasted around an hour.

