Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Bucknell Bison on 3-game losing streak

Bucknell Bison (2-2) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-3)
Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -3.5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian comes into the matchup with Bucknell as losers of three straight games.
Presbyterian finished 7-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Blue Hose averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 27.0% from deep last season.
Bucknell went 5-13 in Patriot action and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 4.6 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.