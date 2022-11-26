Presbyterian faces Charlotte on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-5) at Charlotte 49ers (4-2) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -12; over/under is 122 BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hits the road against Charlotte looking to end its three-game road slide. The 49ers have gone 2-0 in home games. Charlotte has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose are 0-3 on the road. Presbyterian leads the Big South with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Forrest averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the 49ers. Jackson Threadgill is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Charlotte.

Winston Hill is averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 11.2 points for Presbyterian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article