Presbyterian faces Charlotte on 3-game road slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-5) at Charlotte 49ers (4-2)
The Blue Hose are 0-3 on the road. Presbyterian leads the Big South with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Forrest averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the 49ers. Jackson Threadgill is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Charlotte.
Winston Hill is averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 11.2 points for Presbyterian.
