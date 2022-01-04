The Blue Hose won their first two games but then lost nine straight as opposing coaches adapted to Kelley’s tactics. Kelley stepped away from the program last month.
Englehart had previous stints as the head coach at Florida Institute of Technology and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Athletic director Rob Acunto said Englehart is a “principled leader” who can develop players.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25