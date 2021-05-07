Kelley was honored to accept the position, his first at the college level.
“I want to join this team in their pursuit of wins,” he said in a statement.
Kelley went 216-29-1 at Pulaski Academy and concluded a 13-0 championship season this past December.
Presbyterian athletic director Rob Acunto said Kelley stood out for both his success on the field and his character in leading players.
“We feel fortunate to have Kevin become a part of the PC family and lead our football program to new heights,” Acunto said in a release.
Kelley takes over for Tommy Spangler, who was let go this past season. Spangler was 12-28 his final four years.
