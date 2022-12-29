Presbyterian hosts Campbell following Dell'Orso's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-9) Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -2; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points in Campbell’s 74-66 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Blue Hose have gone 4-1 at home. Presbyterian is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Camels have gone 1-4 away from home. Campbell averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Blue Hose and Fighting Camels square off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is shooting 55.8% and averaging 10.6 points for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Ricky Clemons is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Dell’Orso is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

