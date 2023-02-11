Presbyterian hosts Pember and UNC Asheville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-7, 11-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-21, 1-12 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -4.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Drew Pember scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 86-79 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-6 in home games. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in Big South play. UNC Asheville has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 6.6 points for the Blue Hose. Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Pember is averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

