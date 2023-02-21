Presbyterian plays South Carolina Upstate on 7-game home skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-14, 8-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-24, 1-15 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts South Carolina Upstate looking to end its seven-game home losing streak. The Blue Hose have gone 5-8 at home. Presbyterian has a 1-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Spartans are 8-8 in conference matchups. South Carolina Upstate has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Forrest is averaging 11.3 points for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.2 points and two steals for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 11.1 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

