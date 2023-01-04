Presbyterian plays Winthrop on 7-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-10, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (6-9, 1-1 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -6.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian travels to Winthrop looking to break its seven-game road losing streak. The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 4.8.

The Blue Hose have gone 1-1 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is sixth in the Big South with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Marquis Barnett averaging 5.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.1 points. Talford is shooting 70.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Crosby James is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Barnett is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

