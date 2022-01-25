The Blue Hose are 0-5 in conference play. Presbyterian leads the Big South with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Winston Hill averaging 2.5.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.1 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.
Harrison is averaging 17.5 points for the Blue Hose. Hill is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.
Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.