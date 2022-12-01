Presbyterian visits Wofford on 4-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-6) at Wofford Terriers (4-3) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -11.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will look to stop its four-game road slide when the Blue Hose face Wofford. The Terriers are 4-0 on their home court. Wofford is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose are 0-4 on the road. Presbyterian averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 59.3% and averaging 16.9 points for Wofford.

Crosby James averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Marquis Barnett is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for Presbyterian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

