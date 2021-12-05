Clemson: LB James Skalski is a first-team All-ACC pick — one of four from the Tigers’ defense — who leads the team with 97 tackles. Skalski has 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.
NOTABLE
Iowa State: Snapped a two-game skid with a 48-14 rout of TCU in the regular-season finale. Hall rushed for a career-high 242 yards and scored a career-best four touchdowns. He also broke Bill Burnett’s record of 23 consecutive games with a rushing TD set from 1968-70.
Clemson: Opened the season ranked No. 3 but had uncharacteristic struggles before closing with a five-game winning streak. Even at 9-3, it was still a letdown for a team that had made the College Football Playoffs six years running. Now striving to reach double-digits in wins for the 11th consecutive season.
LAST TIME
First meeting
BOWL HISTORY
Iowa State: Heading to a bowl for a school record fifth straight season and the 17th in program history. Coach Matt Campbell is 2-2 in bowl games with the Cyclones.
Clemson: The playoff regulars extended their school-record bowl streak to 17 seasons, the fifth-longest in the nation.
