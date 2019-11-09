Dylan Woods had 13 points for the Student Princes. Phariz Watkins added 13 points. Alex Arellano had 12 rebounds.

Ohio faces Iona on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD