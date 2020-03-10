Patterson had 15 points and seven assists for Prairie View, Darius Williams scored 10 points and Antione Lister had three blocks.
Brandon Houston and Brandon Miller each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-22) off the bench. None of Alabama A&M’s starting five scored in double figures. Cameron Tucker had seven rebounds and six assists.
Garrett Hicks, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, shot just 14% (1 of 7).
