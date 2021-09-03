Max Bortenschlager completed 14 of 17 passes for 266 yards and two TDs with one interception for FIU. He had scoring strikes of 52 yards to Bryce Singleton and a 12-yarder to Tyrese Chambers. Singleton finished with 149 yards on six catches.
Camden Orth completed 15 of 30 passes for 197 yards and a score for the Sharks, an FCS school. Derick Eugene had seven receptions for 115 yards and a TD.
The Panthers piled up 594 yards of offense, while holding Long Island to 291.
