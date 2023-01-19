Price scores 23, E. Washington knocks off N. Colorado 83-75

GREELEY, Colo. — Ethan Price had 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 83-75 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday night.
Dalton Knecht led the Bears (6-13, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 21 points and four assists from Daylen Kountz. Matt Johnson also had 18 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Washington visits Northern Arizona while Northern Colorado hosts Idaho.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.