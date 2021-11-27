Jonah Johnson was 26-for-32 passing for 420 yards with touchdown throws to Jared Wyatt and Thomaz Whitford.
New Mexico State (2-10) stopped Ellis Merriweather for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the 10 to end a final scoring threat with 1:43 remaining. Merriweather carried 23 times for 168 yards with two touchdowns for the Minutemen (1-11).
Garrett Dzuro completed 12 of 23 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown for UMass.
NEW (OLD) LEADERSHIP
UMass ended the season on a six-game slide. The school announced on Monday that it had hired Don Brown as coach. Brown, in a previous stint at UMass, led the team to its winningest five-season stretch, 2004-08. Brown had been the defensive coordinator at Arizona.
