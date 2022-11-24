Pridgen scores 20, Northeastern downs Manhattan 69-67 in OT

LONDON — Joe Pridgen 20 points scored 20 points, including an ally-oop feed from Chase Cormier with 2.6 seconds left in overtime to give Northeastern a 69-67 win over Manhattan in the London Classic on Thursday.
substitution, Manhattan also got a free throw and Anthony Nelson made that so the game was tied at 57.
Pridgen was 9 of 15 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Huskies (1-4). Coleman Stucke scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.
The Jaspers (1-3) were led in scoring by Josh Roberts, who finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Marques Watson added 19 points for Manhattan. Nelson also recorded 14 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.