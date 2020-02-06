Jacob Davison topped Eastern Washington (15-7, 8-3) with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting. Davison was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds and four assists. Mason Peatling had 20 points, seven boards and five assists. Freshman Casson Rouse scored 11, accounting for all the points scored by the Eagles’ bench.

Montana shot 52% from the floor, including 60% from distance (9 of 15). The Grizzlies hit 21 of 25 free throws. Eastern Washington shot 54% overall and 42% from beyond the arc (8 of 19). The Eagles sank 20 of 28 foul shots.

The Eagles fell into second place with the loss, a half-game behind the Grizzlies. Montana beat EWU 90-63 on the road on Jan. 9.

