The Grizzlies remain tied with Eastern Washington atop the conference standings with two games left in the regular season. Montana swept the Eagles with an average margin of victory of 18.5 and scored at least 90 points in each game.
The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Montana defeated Sacramento State 52-50 on Dec. 30. Montana matches up against Northern Colorado at home on Thursday. Sacramento State finishes out the regular season against Portland State on the road next Saturday.
