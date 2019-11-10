Kavon Bey had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Lights. Mascio McCadney added 14 points. Both were in double figures, combining for 21 points, as the Lights shot 12 of 23 in the first half. Northern shot 8 of 30 in the second half, 2 of 14 from 3-point range and didn’t get to the foul line.
Montana, which lost its season opener at Stanford, plays at Arkansas on Saturday.
___
___
