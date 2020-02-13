Dima Zdor topped the Wildcats (10-15, 6-8) with nine points off the bench.

Montana shot 54% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range (6 of 15). The Grizzlies sank 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Weber State shot only 32.5% overall and 21% from distance (3 of 14). The Wildcats made 8 of 12 foul shots.

Montana, which led 38-21 at halftime, won the rebound battle by one, but the Grizzlies forced 21 turnovers while only turning the ball over six times.

Montana split the regular-season series with Weber State. The Wildcats upset the first-place Grizzlies 87-85 in their first meeting. Montana has won four straight games.

