Stephane Ingo had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Maine and Andrew Fleming added 10 points.
Malik Ellison had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (16-15, 9-7), who can finish no worse than the No. 3 seed. Moses Flowers added 15 points and six rebounds. Traci Carter had 2 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.
The Black Bears leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Hartford defeated Maine 55-49 on Feb. 1.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.