Maine scored 47 second-half points, a season best for the team, and snapped a four-game skid.

Richard Caldwell Jr. scored a career-high 20 points for the Bearcats (8-15, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Freshman George Tinsley added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Sam Sessoms had 13 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for his third double-double.

Brenton Mills was held scoreless despite coming into the contest as the Bearcats’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 5).

The Black Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats this season. Maine defeated Binghamton 86-63 on Jan. 19.

