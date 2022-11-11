Prim leads Northwestern State against Illinois State after 20-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) at Northwestern State Demons (1-1)
Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces the Illinois State Redbirds after Dayne Prim scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 79-68 victory against the Ouachita Baptist Tigers.
Northwestern State went 9-23 overall a season ago while going 6-6 at home. The Demons averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.
Illinois State went 1-11 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Redbirds averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.