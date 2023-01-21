Princeton defeats Dartmouth 93-90 in OT

PRINCETON, N.J. — Keeshawn Kellman’s layup with a minute left in overtime put Princeton in front for good and the Tigers held on to beat Dartmouth, 93-90 on Saturday afternoon.

Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points and added five assists for the Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League). Kellman scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Caden Pierce was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding 13 rebounds.