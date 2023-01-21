Princeton defeats Dartmouth 93-90 in OT

PRINCETON, N.J. — Keeshawn Kellman’s layup with a minute left in overtime put Princeton in front for good and the Tigers held on to beat Dartmouth, 93-90 on Saturday afternoon.
Ryan Cornish led the Big Green (7-13, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Dusan Neskovic added 24 points for Dartmouth. Brandon Mitchell-Day also had 17 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton visits Yale while Dartmouth hosts Columbia.
