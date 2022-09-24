Princeton distances itself from Lehigh in 29-17 win

PRINCETON, N.J. — Blake Stenstrom threw for 281 yards and a touchdown, and Andrei Iosivas had 120 yards receiving and a touchdown and Princeton used the second half to pull away from Lehigh for a 29-17 win on Saturday.
John Volker’s 2-yard scoring run early in the third put the Tigers (2-0) ahead for good with 11:59 left in the quarter. Early in the fourth, Stenstrom connected with Iosivas on a 65-yard pass for a 29-10 lead.
Lined up wide left with two receivers inside him, Iosivas ran an underneath slant and took Stenstrom's short pass to the end zone.
Lehigh’s (1-3) Dante Perri threw for 104 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.
